Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Top Pick” Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 244.44 ($3.19).

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 184.15 ($2.41) on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 237 ($3.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion and a PE ratio of -15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

