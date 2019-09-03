Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$82.00” Price Target for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 927,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 640.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

