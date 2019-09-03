Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.01

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.01 and traded as low as $64.96. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 469,264 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCI.B. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

About Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

