Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) a $19.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $19.63.

NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.03. 83,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,087. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 15,261.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 51,183.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

