Rings Capital Management LLC Has $9.40 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Rings Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 7.2% of Rings Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rings Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,035,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 534,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,100,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $205.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

