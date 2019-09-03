Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.10

Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 510396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67.

Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.93 million. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 9,914,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,464,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Baxter Moser sold 9,927,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $178,696,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,195,238 shares of company stock valued at $381,514,284.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $30,597,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,521,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,068,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,250,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,782,000.

About Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

