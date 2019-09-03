Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Trading Down 1.4%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36, 3,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 3,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Starbucks Coffee brands in New Zealand; the KFC brand in Australia; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

