Resolute Mining’s (RSG) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.49) price target on shares of Resolute Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Shares of LON:RSG opened at GBX 90.37 ($1.18) on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 65.50 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 119.50 ($1.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.