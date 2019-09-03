Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Trustmark (TRMK)

Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/31/2019 – Trustmark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

8/30/2019 – Trustmark was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/29/2019 – Trustmark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

8/22/2019 – Trustmark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

7/27/2019 – Trustmark was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/27/2019 – Trustmark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

7/18/2019 – Trustmark was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/13/2019 – Trustmark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Shares of Trustmark stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,025. Trustmark Corp has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.63%.

In related news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $653,712.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at $663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $10,426,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 250.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $441,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

