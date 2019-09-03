Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.41. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $104,932.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,955,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,834,000 after acquiring an additional 540,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,010,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,519,000 after purchasing an additional 432,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,604,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,420,000 after purchasing an additional 286,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,761,000 after buying an additional 99,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,704,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,812,000 after buying an additional 2,172,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 426,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Regions Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

