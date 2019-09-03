Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $130,000 Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after acquiring an additional 50,770 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,042,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6,694.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $468,000.

Shares of PPA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,326. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $45.98 and a 1 year high of $68.07.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

