Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $111,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.37. 1,073,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,267. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.72%.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

