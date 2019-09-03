Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 18,903 Shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,903 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 272.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,877,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,651 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,999,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,309,000 after purchasing an additional 315,942 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,112,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,920,000 after buying an additional 142,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 755.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after purchasing an additional 822,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.22. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 1 year low of $1,994.28 and a 1 year high of $2,480.00.

