Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,785 Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,785 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at $51,897,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at $21,292,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 96.1% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 677,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,027,000 after buying an additional 332,274 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Open Text by 29,702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 327,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 326,731 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Open Text by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,422,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,880,000 after purchasing an additional 311,177 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 209,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Open Text had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

