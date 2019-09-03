Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,202 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,852,000 after buying an additional 1,559,405 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,306,000 after acquiring an additional 868,839 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,749,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,953,000 after acquiring an additional 606,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,360,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,704,000 after acquiring an additional 228,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $36.09. 904,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,575,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.