Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,421 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,421 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after buying an additional 1,532,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,628,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,174,389,000 after buying an additional 251,933 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,438,000 after buying an additional 2,423,276 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,392,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $153,908,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 737,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $77,676,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $106,891,622.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,494,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,783,026 shares of company stock valued at $187,848,418. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup set a $129.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.99.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.62. 402,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $327.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

