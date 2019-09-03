RED Trading Down 2.1% This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, RED has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. RED has a total market cap of $872,784.00 and approximately $10,473.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

