Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CEVA (CEVA)

CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/27/2019 – CEVA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/19/2019 – CEVA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

8/16/2019 – CEVA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/14/2019 – CEVA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

8/9/2019 – CEVA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

8/9/2019 – CEVA was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – CEVA had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – CEVA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are modeling Hillcrest to be neutral to earnings this year and accretive next. INTC’s sale of its modem group is expect to close in Q4, we are uncertain how this transaction will ultimately impact CEVA that and the fact it is trading at 43x CY20 estimates keeps us on the sidelines.””

8/6/2019 – CEVA was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/8/2019 – CEVA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.41. 5,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,325. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $66,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,121 shares in the company, valued at $228,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 976.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

