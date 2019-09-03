Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hammerson (HMSO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hammerson (LON: HMSO) recently:

9/2/2019 – Hammerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 230 ($3.01). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – Hammerson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/21/2019 – Hammerson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

8/21/2019 – Hammerson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/12/2019 – Hammerson was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 330 ($4.31).

8/9/2019 – Hammerson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/8/2019 – Hammerson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

7/30/2019 – Hammerson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/30/2019 – Hammerson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/29/2019 – Hammerson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/29/2019 – Hammerson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/23/2019 – Hammerson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/22/2019 – Hammerson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/15/2019 – Hammerson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/12/2019 – Hammerson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/9/2019 – Hammerson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/5/2019 – Hammerson had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

LON:HMSO traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 229 ($2.99). The stock had a trading volume of 4,814,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 233.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 298.84. Hammerson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 474.30 ($6.20).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.31%.

In related news, insider Adam Metz purchased 44,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £91,520 ($119,587.09).

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

