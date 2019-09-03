Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Shares Down 0.2%

Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.69, approximately 1,449 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

