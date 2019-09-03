RE Advisers Corp Sells 179,809 Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

RE Advisers Corp decreased its holdings in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179,809 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned 1.70% of Primoris Services worth $18,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 409,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 315,841 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $5,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,896 shares in the company, valued at $30,170,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,423 shares of company stock worth $6,968,657. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRIM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Primoris Services Corp has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $996.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $789.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.23 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

