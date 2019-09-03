RE Advisers Corp Has $8.61 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.63. 243,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,747. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

