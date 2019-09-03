RE Advisers Corp Cuts Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 223,349 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 1.50% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $13,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,943,000 after buying an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 680,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 331,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 436,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 82,543 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO Greg Trojan bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $474,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Deitchle bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.81 per share, with a total value of $101,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of BJRI stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,265. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $301.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.