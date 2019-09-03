RE Advisers Corp Buys New Shares in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 231,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 946,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 81,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 642,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 640,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $138,593. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.45. 27,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,108. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.56. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.