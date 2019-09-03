RE Advisers Corp Buys New Shares in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 231,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,682,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 946,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 81,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 642,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 640,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.
QTS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.45. 27,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,108. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.56. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.
QTS Realty Trust Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
