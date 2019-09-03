Raymond James Analysts Give Dollar General (NYSE:DG) a $180.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.95.

DG stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $155.63. 2,371,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,535. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,512,000 after purchasing an additional 334,530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

