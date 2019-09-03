Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $730,754.00 and approximately $91,815.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00212627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.01262910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00017608 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00087346 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

