Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. 448,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,022,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $135,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,931,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $174,397.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,450 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.96.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

