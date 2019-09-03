Rathbone Brothers plc Has $57.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,685 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.8% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $57,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,623,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,660,000 after buying an additional 148,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,306,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,937.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $466,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,622.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,413 shares of company stock worth $14,901,149. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 305,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,959,482. The firm has a market cap of $235.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $55.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.