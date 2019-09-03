Rathbone Brothers plc Has $42.10 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,424 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up about 1.3% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.12% of Autodesk worth $42,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.48.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $213,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, reaching $140.15. The stock had a trading volume of 946,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $178.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,274.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The firm had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

