Rathbone Brothers plc Has $34.01 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 494.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 791,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 658,328 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $34,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,978,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,251,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $599,030,000 after buying an additional 1,724,046 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $122,957.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $897,414.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,907.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

