Rathbone Brothers plc Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $29,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,600,000 after buying an additional 355,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 537,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,212,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,292,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,531,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,592,000 after acquiring an additional 169,830 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.00.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.21, for a total transaction of $503,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,299 shares in the company, valued at $7,102,511.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 16,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $3,247,206.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,510,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $14,446,956 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.16. 320,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,119. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.19. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $217.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.