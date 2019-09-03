Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 3,364 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 4.12% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PICB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.39. 8,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,160. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

