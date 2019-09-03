Rate3 Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Million (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Hotbit, Ethfinex and DEx.top. In the last week, Rate3 has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $220,617.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00038328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.14 or 0.04575472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, FCoin, Coinrail, DEx.top, ABCC, IDEX, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.