Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in HC2 were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in HC2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HC2 by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HC2 by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HC2 by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 458,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in HC2 by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 143,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

HCHC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $91.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. HC2 Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of HC2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

