Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 107,840 CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of CBL & Associates Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 112,321 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 22.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 126.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 236,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 131,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. 813,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $157.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.47, a PEG ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.55. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.53.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $193.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BTIG Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.82 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.71.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

