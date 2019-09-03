Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 236,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 482,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 70,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 59,254 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,171,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after buying an additional 470,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. 30,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.332 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBS. Macquarie cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

