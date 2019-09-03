Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 273.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.79. 920,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,532,046. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.99 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.