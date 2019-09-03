Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.58

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.58 and traded as low as $29.53. Quebecor shares last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 116,290 shares trading hands.

QBR.B has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 776.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

