Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.58

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.58 and traded as low as $29.53. Quebecor shares last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 116,290 shares trading hands.

QBR.B has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 776.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

