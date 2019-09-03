Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $990,000 Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Athene makes up 0.4% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Athene in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Athene by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Athene by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 148,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim purchased 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 80,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,000 and have sold 50,000 shares valued at $1,999,650. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.29. 50,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,948. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.42.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Athene’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

