Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,595,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893,992 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,475,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,251 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,949,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,966,000 after purchasing an additional 823,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after buying an additional 479,075 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 623.2% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 468,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 403,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.87. 109,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,000. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,021,995.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $9,961,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

