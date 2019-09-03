Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $4,665,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 31.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,194,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,301,000 after acquiring an additional 64,893 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.10. 10,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.72. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $127.84 and a 1 year high of $163.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $116,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $470,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

