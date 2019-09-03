Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $826,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 935.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 755.2% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.3% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 139.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.83.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.28. 52,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.78 and a 200 day moving average of $190.52. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.