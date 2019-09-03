Quantamental Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 417,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 90,165 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 150,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 33,344 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,735,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $23.22. 29,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,187. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $34.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

