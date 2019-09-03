Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 7,339 Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $4,385,834. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,648. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.62. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $103.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price objective on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $114.00 price target on Dover and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

