Qtum One Day Volume Reaches $140.04 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00020210 BTC on exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Bitbns and EXX. Qtum has a market capitalization of $204.20 million and approximately $140.04 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004598 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,741,232 coins and its circulating supply is 95,991,212 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinEgg, Exrates, BigONE, Bit-Z, Bleutrade, HitBTC, CoinEx, Coinone, Iquant, LBank, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, Poloniex, BitForex, CoinExchange, Liquid, Coindeal, Coinnest, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Gate.io, EXX, Bitbns, HBUS, Coinrail, BCEX, Bithumb, Livecoin, Kucoin, Upbit, Allcoin, OKEx, OTCBTC, Liqui, Ovis, DragonEX, Bittrex, ABCC, LiteBit.eu, GOPAX, Bibox, Huobi, DigiFinex and Crex24.

