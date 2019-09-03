QMS Media (ASX:QMS) Shares Up 7.2%

QMS Media Ltd (ASX:QMS)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.89 ($0.63) and last traded at A$0.89 ($0.63), 500,060 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.83 ($0.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59.

QMS Media Company Profile (ASX:QMS)

QMS Media Limited, and outdoor media company, provides out-of-home advertising and media services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers digital and static billboards, street furniture panel, and sport and transit media advertising services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

