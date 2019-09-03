QASH (QASH) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. QASH has a total market cap of $31.84 million and $282,938.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QASH has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000863 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, GOPAX and EXX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00211600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.01267868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020475 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, LATOKEN, Huobi, Hotbit, Ethfinex, EXX, GOPAX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

