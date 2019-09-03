PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given a $117.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH) has been assigned a $117.00 price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.55% from the company’s previous close.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PVH to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim set a $100.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.55.

NYSE:PVH traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PVH has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $157.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PVH will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $4,760,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at $455,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PVH by 6.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PVH by 29.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in PVH by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

