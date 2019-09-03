Pure (PUREX) Trading 4.5% Higher This Week

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 56.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Pure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pure has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Pure has a market capitalization of $3,778.00 and $5.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.10 or 0.00780816 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003162 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pure

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.