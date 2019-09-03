PumaPay Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, IDEX, CoinBene and Bittrex. PumaPay has a market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $146,293.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,849,131,266 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Coinall, CoinBene and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

